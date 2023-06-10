One dead after plane crashes near Orangeburg Municipal Airport

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-engine Beech BE-35 crashed near the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who are conducting the investigation, the aircraft crashed in field 11 miles north of Orangeburg Municipal Airport after the pilot declared an emergency and reported engine failure.

The NTSB reported the airplane was destroyed by post-accident fire. There was one person on board who suffered fatal injuries, NTSB stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the crash happened Saturday around 10:20 a.m.

The aircraft took off from Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, with one person on board, FAA stated.

In a preliminary statement, FAA officials said the aircraft was heading to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The FAA sent another preliminary statement later in the day that said the aircraft was headed to Jim Hamilton – LB Owens Airport in Columbia.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were also called to assist.

The NTSB said an investigator is expected to arrive on-site Saturday night to begin the on-scene portion of the investigation where they will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight.

A preliminary report detailing the facts and circumstances of the accident is expected in two to three weeks, the NTSB stated. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months.

