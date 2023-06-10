PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One dead after plane crashes near Orangeburg Municipal Airport

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Ty Wilson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-engine Beech BE-35 crashed near the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who are conducting the investigation, the aircraft crashed in field 11 miles north of Orangeburg Municipal Airport after the pilot declared an emergency and reported engine failure.

The NTSB reported the airplane was destroyed by post-accident fire. There was one person on board who suffered fatal injuries, NTSB stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the crash happened Saturday around 10:20 a.m.

The aircraft took off from Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, with one person on board, FAA stated.

In a preliminary statement, FAA officials said the aircraft was heading to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The FAA sent another preliminary statement later in the day that said the aircraft was headed to Jim Hamilton – LB Owens Airport in Columbia.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were also called to assist.

The NTSB said an investigator is expected to arrive on-site Saturday night to begin the on-scene portion of the investigation where they will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight.

A preliminary report detailing the facts and circumstances of the accident is expected in two to three weeks, the NTSB stated. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Police said a rideshare vehicle was shot into, injuring a passenger, on I-85 in north Charlotte.
Report: 3 teens inside Lyft vehicle fired upon on I-85 in Charlotte
Kannapolis Police found a man shot and killed at a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Kannapolis home
Joshua Lamont Pelzer
Man arrested after attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Product Test: Eric and Caroline try out Hoodie/Inflatable Neck Pillow
Small Business Spotlight: Bonitos Hats