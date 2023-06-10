PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Waterford Valley Circle.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

It happened on Waterford Valley Circle around 4:30 p.m.

MEDIC said they took the person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any arrests or what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

