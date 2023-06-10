Man dies more than a week after uptown Charlotte shooting, suspect arrested
Police said a 26-year-old man died Friday after being shot June 1.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died Friday more than a week after he was shot in uptown Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Brevard Street, which is right near the Spectrum Center, on June 1 around 2:30 a.m.
Police said once at the scene, they found 26-year-old Martell Lavelle Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died.
Investigators determined 35-year-old Brandon Carteea Allen was responsible for the shooting and arrested him the same day as the shooting.
Allen was initially charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm within city limits. The charges have since been upgraded to first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
