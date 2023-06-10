Man dies more than a week after uptown Charlotte shooting, suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died Friday more than a week after he was shot in uptown Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Brevard Street, which is right near the Spectrum Center, on June 1 around 2:30 a.m.

Police said once at the scene, they found 26-year-old Martell Lavelle Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

Investigators determined 35-year-old Brandon Carteea Allen was responsible for the shooting and arrested him the same day as the shooting.

Brandon Carteea Allen (MCSO)

Allen was initially charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm within city limits. The charges have since been upgraded to first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: 1 hurt, 1 in custody after uptown Charlotte shooting near Spectrum Center

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.