PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Father searching for answers six months daughter’s murder in north Charlotte

After nearly six months of no answers, a father is pleading for help to find his daughter’s killer.
Ceyonna Morris was shot and killed in north Charlotte this past December.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly six months of no answers, a father is pleading with those of you who live in north Charlotte to help find his daughter’s murderer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) say in December, 20-year-old Ceyonna Morris was shot and killed.

Cecil Morris says his daughter Ceyonna Morris would’ve turned 21 years old earlier this month on June 2.

Not knowing who killed his daughter or why, Morris said as a dad, he’s constantly battling to keep his pain from turning into anger.

”It’s a tough thing to deal with on a day-to-day basis,” shared Morris.

CMPD says the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022.

“Her personality was free-spirited and she wanted to be a hairstylist. That’s all she has ever done since a kid,” shared Morris.

No arrests have been made in the case.

WBTV checked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as of Friday night, there are no new updates in the case. Detectives would appreciate anyone who hears this and knows anything, to please come forward,

“In cases like this we look for everything. Ring videos and if anyone noticed a car in the area. Anything, nothing is too small,” said a CMPD Officer at the scene of the crime in 2022.

“It’s just that I would think that if an innocent 20-year-old girl is murdered in a cul-de-sac in north Charlotte, there would be some type of resolution within six months,” the young woman’s father said. “I want the presence of this case to be in the forefront of the people’s eyes in North Charlotte continuously until we get to the bottom of it, and I don’t want her to be forgotten.”

CMPD says any tip leading to an arrest, in this case, could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Tips can be made by calling 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Police said a rideshare vehicle was shot into, injuring a passenger, on I-85 in north Charlotte.
Report: 3 teens inside Lyft vehicle fired upon on I-85 in Charlotte
Police say 81-year-old Joyce Hicks died after she was run over by her own car, which she had...
81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

Latest News

A 26-year-old man died more than a week after he was shot in uptown Charlotte.
Man dies more than a week after uptown Charlotte shooting, suspect arrested
A rally is set for Saturday to push for increased safety measures for CATS bus operators.
Community rally calls on increased safety measures aboard CATS buses
Summer Learning Loss
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say