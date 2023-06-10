Father searching for answers six months after daughter’s murder in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly six months of no answers, a father is pleading with those of you who live in north Charlotte to help find his daughter’s murderer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) say in December, 20-year-old Ceyonna Morris was shot and killed.

Cecil Morris says his daughter Ceyonna Morris would’ve turned 21 years old earlier this month on June 2.

Not knowing who killed his daughter or why, Morris said as a dad, he’s constantly battling to keep his pain from turning into anger.

”It’s a tough thing to deal with on a day-to-day basis,” shared Morris.

CMPD says the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022.

“Her personality was free-spirited and she wanted to be a hairstylist. That’s all she has ever done since a kid,” shared Morris.

No arrests have been made in the case.

WBTV checked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as of Friday night, there are no new updates in the case. Detectives would appreciate anyone who hears this and knows anything, to please come forward,

“In cases like this we look for everything. Ring videos and if anyone noticed a car in the area. Anything, nothing is too small,” said a CMPD Officer at the scene of the crime in 2022.

“It’s just that I would think that if an innocent 20-year-old girl is murdered in a cul-de-sac in north Charlotte, there would be some type of resolution within six months,” the young woman’s father said. “I want the presence of this case to be in the forefront of the people’s eyes in North Charlotte continuously until we get to the bottom of it, and I don’t want her to be forgotten.”

CMPD says any tip leading to an arrest, in this case, could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Tips can be made by calling 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.