PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dry conditions stick around Saturday evening through Sunday morning

After another beautiful, warm day, we are still on track to end the weekend with some storms.
Saturday night low temperatures
Saturday night low temperatures(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The dry conditions will stick around for this evening through Sunday morning but Sunday afternoon into Monday, we’ll be tracking a storm system moving through the Ohio River Valley that will bring showers and thunderstorms into our area.

Sunday: AM partly sunny, PM showers & storms

Monday: Showers & storms likely

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

After another beautiful, warm day, we are still on track to end the weekend with some storms. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s. Our Sunday will start out partly sunny but, in the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will move in from west to east; some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to 80s in Charlotte.

Saturday evening-Sunday morning Charlotte area forecast
Saturday evening-Sunday morning Charlotte area forecast(WBTV)

More showers and storms can be expected on Monday; highs will top out in the lower 80s. Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday, some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s. On Friday, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Police said a rideshare vehicle was shot into, injuring a passenger, on I-85 in north Charlotte.
Report: 3 teens inside Lyft vehicle fired upon on I-85 in Charlotte
Kannapolis Police found a man shot and killed at a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Kannapolis home
Joshua Lamont Pelzer
Man arrested after attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

Latest News

Across the region
Storms possible Sunday, Monday ahead of cold front
Storms possible Sunday, Monday ahead of cold front
Warm temperatures, showers and storms in weekend forecast
Warm temperatures, showers and storms in weekend forecast