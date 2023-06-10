PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest

Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest(Myrtle Beach Wedding Officiant)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple is set to tie the knot this weekend in front of thousands of country music fans at Carolina Country Music Fest!

According to an announcement from Myrtle Beach wedding officiant Eric Hunt, Andy Gonci and Shari Ash will be married Sunday afternoon on the Coors Light Main Stage.

The announcement states that the couple met two years ago on a flight from Dallas to Colorado Springs. They’re described as being the ultimate country music fans and also enjoy riding motorcycles.

Hunt also mentioned the couple even rode up to CCMF from Florida with a large group.

CCMF also marks their first time visiting the Myrtle Beach area and their first time at the festival.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Police said a rideshare vehicle was shot into, injuring a passenger, on I-85 in north Charlotte.
Report: 3 teens inside Lyft vehicle fired upon on I-85 in Charlotte
Kannapolis Police found a man shot and killed at a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Kannapolis home
Joshua Lamont Pelzer
Man arrested after attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

Latest News

Plane crash
Plane crashes near Orangeburg Municipal Airport
Product Test: Eric and Caroline try out Hoodie/Inflatable Neck Pillow
Small Business Spotlight: Bonitos Hats
Kid friendly grilling recipes with Chef Ernie