1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after they were shot Saturday evening in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road just before 7 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, MEDIC said.

There is no word on any arrests or what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

