Warm temperatures, showers and storms in weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This will be another split weekend with dry conditions on Saturday and the chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The chances for storms will lingering into the beginning of the week but we’ll get a break from the rain midweek.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer.

Sunday: AM sunshine, PM showers and storms.

High pressure will keep us dry through Saturday but a storm system moving through the Plains will bring showers and thunderstorms into the area Sunday. After a beautiful day of sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to wrap up this evening mostly clear and cool.

Saturday's high temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, lows will fall into the 40s in the mountains and 50s across the piedmont.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday starts out dry but as the cold front gets closer to the Carolinas, showers and storms will develop late in the afternoon. Before the storms move in, highs will climb into the mid 70s in the mountains and mid 80s across the piedmont.

More unsettled weather can be expected on Monday with showers and storms; highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Next Thursday and Friday some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.