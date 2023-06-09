Tractor-trailer crash blocks part of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed a portion of inbound Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

That crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Independence Boulevard and Pecan Avenue.

There are Hazmat crews on scene, as the crash could involve some type of fuel leak.

It’s not immediately known what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Drivers looking to avoid the area will want to get off at Briar Creek Road and take Central Avenue.

