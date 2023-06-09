PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Storm caps eighth-inning rally, Duke beats Virginia 5-4 in super regional opener

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Damon Lux hit a two-run home run, Luke Storm drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and Duke defeated Virginia 5-4 on Friday in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional.

Duke trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning before Jay Beshears led off with a single and later scored the tying run on a bases-loaded grounder by Tyler Albright. Storm then singled to left field, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo for a 5-4 lead.

Virginia threatened with two out in the ninth when Griff O’Ferrall singled and Ethan O’Donnell drew a walk, but Duke reliever James Tallon got Jake Gelof to fly out.

Duke’s Fran Oschell III (6-0, 0.69 ERA) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three, and was credited with the win. Tallon, who has a 1.64 ERA, pitched the ninth and picked up his 12th save.

Lux’s home run gave Duke a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Virginia later went ahead 4-3 with three runs in the sixth when Gelof scored on a single by Kyle Teel, Anthony Stephan had a bases-loaded groundout and Henry Godbout added a sacrifice fly.

Virginia’s Jay Woolfolk (2-1), who entered in relief in the top of the eighth, gave up two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.

