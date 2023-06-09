Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Rowan County man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 67-year-old man from Rowan County.

Rodney Dale Bumgardner left a home on Thomas Lane in Cleveland in a dark blue 2015 Ford F250 before he was last seen at the Quick and Easy 12 convenience store on Highway 64 in Ramseur.

Officials said he drove west after leaving the store.

He could be headed to Edisto Beach in South Carolina.

The truck Bumgardner is believed to be in has a North Carolina license plate numbered ‘HY1609.’

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has short, thinning gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing tan shorts and a gray t-shirt when he was last seen.

Officials said he is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BD Hutton of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

