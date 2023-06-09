PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Road closures planned for Taste of Charlotte, Charlotte FC match this weekend

South Tryon Street will see closures at some parts of it this weekend until Sunday
Road closure map for the Taste of Charlotte and a Charlotte FC game
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers in Charlotte can expect delays and road closures in the city this weekend for two events --- The Taste of Charlotte, and the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium.

From Thursday until Sunday, South Tryon Street between E. Brooklyn Village Ave. and Trade St. is closed until 11 a.m., June 11.

“The red section [of the map below] is closed only Saturday 6/10 from 2:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. for the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium,” according to CMPD.

CATS is making some adjustments to route maps as well due to the Taste of Charlotte Festival.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust the following routes due to the Taste of Charlotte festival this weekend.

Routes: 1, 7, 8, 11, 16, 21, 22, 26, 34

  • Where: Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Trade Street; cross streets of MLK Boulevard, 3rd Street and 4th Street
  • When: Until Sunday, June 11 at 11 p.m.
  • Stops missed:
    25650 – 4th Street and Tryon Street
    45749 – 4th Street and Church Street
    25660 – Tryon Street and 3rd Street
    25720 – Tryon Street and 2nd Street
    37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue
    38420 – 4th Street and Poplar Street
    59660 – 4th Street and Graham Street
    18120 – Tryon Street and 6th Street
    18150 – Tryon Street and 8th Street
    18190 – Tryon Street and Montford Point Street
    44020 – Tryon Street and 11th Street
    45914 – Tryon Street and 13th Street

