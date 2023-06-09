Road closures planned for Taste of Charlotte, Charlotte FC match this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers in Charlotte can expect delays and road closures in the city this weekend for two events --- The Taste of Charlotte, and the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium.

From Thursday until Sunday, South Tryon Street between E. Brooklyn Village Ave. and Trade St. is closed until 11 a.m., June 11.

“The red section [of the map below] is closed only Saturday 6/10 from 2:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. for the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium,” according to CMPD.

Ahead of this weekend’s events please be aware of road closures in Uptown.



The blue section is closed from now until Sunday 6/11 at 11:00 p.m. for the Taste of Charlotte Festival. pic.twitter.com/wBxhJSd6cj — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 8, 2023

The red section is closed only Saturday 6/10 from 2:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. for the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium.



Please pay attention to new traffic patterns and road signs for detours!https://t.co/swr3G4ZCsF — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 8, 2023

CATS is making some adjustments to route maps as well due to the Taste of Charlotte Festival.

Routes: 1, 7, 8, 11, 16, 21, 22, 26, 34

Where: Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Trade Street; cross streets of MLK Boulevard, 3rd Street and 4th Street

When: Until Sunday, June 11 at 11 p.m.

Stops missed:

25650 – 4th Street and Tryon Street

45749 – 4th Street and Church Street

25660 – Tryon Street and 3rd Street

25720 – Tryon Street and 2nd Street

37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue

38420 – 4th Street and Poplar Street

59660 – 4th Street and Graham Street

18120 – Tryon Street and 6th Street

18150 – Tryon Street and 8th Street

18190 – Tryon Street and Montford Point Street

44020 – Tryon Street and 11th Street

45914 – Tryon Street and 13th Street



