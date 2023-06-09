PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Report: 3 teens inside Lyft vehicle fired upon on I-85 in Charlotte

Police said a person was shot in a rideshare vehicle on I-85.
After the shooting, police confirmed that the victim showed up at a Bojangles on Statesville Road, just off I-85.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three teenagers were inside a Lyft vehicle that was shot at while on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-85 South near the Statesville Road exit.

Police said a Lyft vehicle was shot into, and a passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else in the vehicle was hurt.

According to a CMPD, a 55-year-old man, as well as a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The report lists the 18-year-old as the one who sustained gunshot wounds.

After the shooting, police confirmed that the victim showed up at a Bojangles on Statesville Road, just off I-85. Officers said the gunfire came from another vehicle.

Following the incident, Lyft released the statement below:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is deeply troubling. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation and are working to get in touch with all impacted parties to offer our support.”

CMPD is investigating the shooting.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

