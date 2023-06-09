Police: Man stole $20K worth of tools from truck at Gastonia Lowe’s

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are continuing to look for the person who stole over $20,000 worth of tools from a work truck, per the department’s Facebook page.

According to police, the work truck and trailer were parked near the garden section of Lowe’s on East Franklin Boulevard on May 31.

The driver returned from shopping to find several items missing from his trailer, according to the investigation.

Gastonia Police released video footage of the man they said stole the tools, along with his car. According to investigators, the license plate seen on the vehicle was deemed to be inactive.

The GPD is looking for any information about the suspect and asks anyone who may recognize him to contact Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be rewarded with cash.

Related: Man arrested after attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.