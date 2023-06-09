PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Man stole $20K worth of tools from truck at Gastonia Lowe’s

The Gastonia Police Department asks anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Gastonia Police released this video footage of the man they said stole $20,000 worth of tools.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are continuing to look for the person who stole over $20,000 worth of tools from a work truck, per the department’s Facebook page.

According to police, the work truck and trailer were parked near the garden section of Lowe’s on East Franklin Boulevard on May 31.

The driver returned from shopping to find several items missing from his trailer, according to the investigation.

Gastonia Police released video footage of the man they said stole the tools, along with his car. According to investigators, the license plate seen on the vehicle was deemed to be inactive.

The GPD is looking for any information about the suspect and asks anyone who may recognize him to contact Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be rewarded with cash.

Related: Man arrested after attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
A single-vehicle crash in Rowan County overnight left two people dead, first responders said.
2 teens killed in single-vehicle crash in Rowan Co., officials say
Police say 81-year-old Joyce Hicks died after she was run over by her own car, which she had...
81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say
Joshua Lamont Pelzer
Man arrested after attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

Latest News

Police: Man stole $20K worth of tools from truck at Gastonia Lowe’s
Drivers looking to avoid the area will want to get off at Briar Creek Road and take Central...
Tractor-trailer crash blocks part of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
A single-vehicle crash in Rowan County overnight left two people dead, first responders said.
2 teens killed in single-vehicle crash in Rowan Co., officials say
2 teens killed in single-vehicle crash in Rowan Co., officials say