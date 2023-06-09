PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating deadly shooting at Kannapolis home

A 48-year-old man was found shot and killed on Wednesday.
Kannapolis Police found a man shot and killed at a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Kannapolis Police found a man shot and killed at a home on Wednesday afternoon.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found shot and killed at a house in Kannapolis on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers responded to a home at 169 Beaumont Avenue around 3:32 p.m.

Once at the residence, first responders found 48-year-old Willie Johnson Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Police did not say if they have a suspect identified or in custody.

Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lt. James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070.

Also Read: Police: Student hit, killed by train in Kannapolis on way to class

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill

Latest News

A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Union County on Thursday evening.
Train collides with tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in Union County
After smoky start to the week, skies clearing in the North Carolina High Country
Property taxes set to increase in Mecklenburg County
Unionville firefighter on life support after heart attack days before daughter’s graduation