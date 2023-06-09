Police investigating deadly shooting at Kannapolis home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found shot and killed at a house in Kannapolis on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers responded to a home at 169 Beaumont Avenue around 3:32 p.m.

Once at the residence, first responders found 48-year-old Willie Johnson Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Police did not say if they have a suspect identified or in custody.

Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lt. James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070.

