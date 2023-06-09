PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 2 charged for murder of Gastonia man, 1 extradited from Wisconsin

The shooting happened on March 21 and the victim was located near the Remedies Restaurant Bar and Lounge.
Officials have identified him as Tyceria Alexander.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly three months after the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man found near Remedies Restaurant Bar and Lounge, the Gastonia Police Department charged two men with murder.

The suspects are 18-year-old Jontariyon Jackson of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and 20-year-old Marquon Nixon, of Gastonia, according to the GPD. The victim was identified as Tyceria Alexander in March.

“On March 21 just before 4:30 p.m., GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Union Road for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Responding officers located Alexander on the road deceased from a gunshot wound,” according to GPD.

Jackson and Nixon were identified as suspects during the investigation, which is still ongoing, and obtained arrest warrants. One suspect was arrested in May and the second was located out of state and extradited to Gastonia this week.

“Jackson was located and arrested in the local area on May 17. Nixon was located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and taken into custody with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department. Nixon was extradited to Gaston County on June 6,” according to GPD. “Jackson and Nixon are being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.”

