Dry start to the weekend before storm risk returns Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After an unseasonably cool start, temperatures will warm up Friday heading into the weekend.

The day brings low humidity, no chance of rain and plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT: After an unseasonably cool start, we'll enjoy a nice warm-up going intot he weekend around the #CLT area. Low humidity, no rain risk and lots of sunshine, enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/vfmrjnwXx2 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 9, 2023

There is no rain in the forecast for Saturday either, but Sunday does bring a thunderstorm risk, especially late in the day.

That storm risk probably continues into the start of next week, as a slow-moving front moves through the region.

