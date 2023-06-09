Dry start to the weekend before storm risk returns Sunday
That storm risk probably continues into the start of next week, as a slow-moving front moves through the region.
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After an unseasonably cool start, temperatures will warm up Friday heading into the weekend.
The day brings low humidity, no chance of rain and plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 80s.
There is no rain in the forecast for Saturday either, but Sunday does bring a thunderstorm risk, especially late in the day.
That storm risk probably continues into the start of next week, as a slow-moving front moves through the region.
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.