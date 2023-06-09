PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deadly shooting in Chester S.C., investigation underway

The incident happened in the Gayle Community in Chester, SC
Chester County Law Enforcement Complex
Chester County Law Enforcement Complex
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in Chester County, SC.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Back Gate Street in the Gayle Community.

“One subject has been shot and is now deceased. SLED Crime Scene Agents are en route to assist our Office in processing the scene. Chester County Sheriff’s investigators and the Chester County Coroner are conducting an active investigation at this time,” according to the CCSO.

