2 teens killed in single-vehicle crash in Rowan Co., officials say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two teenagers were killed in an overnight Rowan County crash, officials said.

That crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday along N.C. 801 near Back Creek Church Road, not far from Mount Ulla Elementary School.

According to West Rowan Fire Chief John Morrison, two boys ages 16 and 18 were in a pickup truck when the driver lost control, went off the road and hit a pole, killing both.

Investigators have not released their names or said which one was driving. The road was closed for several hours overnight, and the pole had to be replaced.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is continuing with its investigation.

