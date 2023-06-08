Wells Fargo Championship awaiting impact of PGA and LIV merger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday’s bombshell announcement that the PGA and LIV Golf Tour are joining forces has left the sports world with more questions than answers.

Here in the Queen City, one of those questions is whether or not this new world for the sport of golf will impact Charlotte’s annual PGA event, the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

WBTV reached out to a Wells Fargo spokesperson asking what changes could be coming as a result of this golf league merger, and received the following statement:

“The Wells Fargo Championship had a very successful tournament this year. We await more information from the PGA TOUR to understand how the recent announcements may impact the Wells Fargo Championship.”

So it appears the future of Charlotte’s annual PGA Tournament isn’t set in stone as the two leagues determine how to implement any changes under the structure of this new golf entity.

Local golfers are hopeful that the Queen City and state of North Carolina won’t lose out on professional golf, but are nonetheless concerned about the uncertainty surrounding all the unknowns with this merger.

“You hope not, the state of North Carolina is a great state for golf,” Charlotte resident Rex Walters said. “For them to lose something like that, for our youth, for our young players, for people that love golf to be around that tournament, that would be a big loss. You would hate to see something happen to that.”

As part of the merger, the PGA Tour is immediately dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

However, still unknown is how players such as Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson can rejoin the PGA Tour after defecting last year.

