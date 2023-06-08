Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in DUI crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends gathered to remember the life of a 13-year-old girl who died in a weekend crash involving a lawnmower in Rock Hill.

Jessie Purser was killed Sunday night on Homestead Road in Rock Hill after the truck she was riding in collided with the lawnmower, throwing her from the vehicle, officials said.

Many people gathered Wednesday night at Lewisville Middle School in Richburg, where Purser was a student, to honor her life.

A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember Jessie Purser, 13, who died in a June 4 crash in Rock Hill. (Source: Family-submitted photo)

“It just hurts to lose a best friend, and I just couldn’t stop crying knowing she’s not here with me anymore,” Purser’s friend said.

Lewisville Middle Principal Brian Edmond said they’re still trying to process what happened.

“Our students contacted our school counselor who wanted to do something for Jessie tonight (Wednesday), so I gave them the approval because we want to help them through this grieving process,” Edmond said. “It’s very difficult for a principal or a parent or a friend to get a call that a child has passed away. So, we wanted to allow them to honor her tonight in this way.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to assist Purser’s family with funeral expenses.

Authorities said Christopher Kernaghan, 32, was also killed in the June 4 crash. He was on the lawnmower with his 3-year-old son when they were hit.

His son is still in the hospital in critical condition

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of that truck, Christopher Mullins, 19, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

