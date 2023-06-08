Lanes reopen on I-77 S. near NC/SC state line after vehicle fire
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle fire temporarily snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte.
That fire is at I-77 South between Westinghouse Boulevard and Arrowood Road, which is just before the North Carolina/South Carolina state line.
N.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that the fire appears to be out, and the vehicle is on the shoulder. It’s not known if there are any injuries.
Transportation officials said the scene had cleared as of 6:20 a.m.
