Lanes reopen on I-77 S. near NC/SC state line after vehicle fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle fire temporarily snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte.

That fire is at I-77 South between Westinghouse Boulevard and Arrowood Road, which is just before the North Carolina/South Carolina state line.

#BREAKING Reported vehicle fire on I-77 Southbound - this is between Westinghouse Blvd. and Arrowood Road @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/QBRWJLk4RA — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 8, 2023

N.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that the fire appears to be out, and the vehicle is on the shoulder. It’s not known if there are any injuries.

Transportation officials said the scene had cleared as of 6:20 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-77 Southbound near Westinghouse after that vehicle fire - here is a closer shot of the vehicle too @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/SeENyihs0A — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 8, 2023

