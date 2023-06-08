PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Train collides with tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in Union County

The railroad crossing in Wingate has been the site of several collisions in recent months.
A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Union County on Thursday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - A train collided with a tractor-trailer at a Union County railroad crossing on Thursday evening.

The railway, which crosses North Main Street in Wingate, is just off of Highway 74 at Wingate University.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5:07 p.m.

The tractor-trailer had been hauling brick, and there is no hazmat concern.

Deputies said the truck got stuck after landing gear got caught on the asphalt.

Nobody was injured.

Photos of the crash showed the train plowed through the middle of the trailer, scattering debris in the immediate area.

In recent months, several tractor-trailers have gotten stuck on the tracks, leading to multiple collisions.

Local leaders met in March to discuss solutions, and NCDOT officials have said the roadway needs to be raised in order to solve the issue, which could cost at least $1 million.

The sheriff’s office along with Wingate Police and CSX are investigating the latest collision.

Related: Leaders seek improvements to problematic Wingate train tracks after collisions

