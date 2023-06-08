PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teen drowned trying to help another child, coroner says

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says a 16-year-old who drowned at a state park Tuesday was trying to help another child.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says a 16-year-old who drowned at a state park Tuesday was trying to help another child.

Tre’Sean Snow, from Fayetteville, N.C., drowned at Huntington Beach State Park Tuesday, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Smith was transported to Waccamaw Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Snow was visiting the park with friends when he noticed another child struggling on a body board, Ridgeway said.

While helping the child, Snow was overtaken by the current and drowned, Ridgeway said.

