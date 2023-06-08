PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Stun gun found at Charlotte school, officials say

The device was found at Druid Hills Academy on Wednesday.
Druid Hills Academy
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stun gun was found at a north Charlotte school on Wednesday, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the handheld device was found at Druid Hills Academy.

Based on a message from the school’s principal, no students or staff were threatened.

“Weapons are prohibited in our schools and are a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook,” the message read in part. “As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

