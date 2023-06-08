Stun gun found at Charlotte school, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stun gun was found at a north Charlotte school on Wednesday, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the handheld device was found at Druid Hills Academy.

Based on a message from the school’s principal, no students or staff were threatened.

“Weapons are prohibited in our schools and are a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook,” the message read in part. “As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

