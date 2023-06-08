Spilled chicken parts block Mint Hill road
This crash happened in the area of Fairview Road and Interstate 485.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle carrying chicken parts spilled its contents onto a road in Mint Hill, Medic said.
Crews were busy cleaning up the road shortly before 8 a.m. and routing traffic around the clean-up.
