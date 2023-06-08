Spilled chicken parts block Mint Hill road

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle carrying chicken parts spilled its contents onto a road in Mint Hill, Medic said.

This crash happened in the area of Fairview Road and Interstate 485.

Crews were busy cleaning up the road shortly before 8 a.m. and routing traffic around the clean-up.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.