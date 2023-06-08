PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Spilled chicken parts block Mint Hill road

This crash happened in the area of Fairview Road and Interstate 485.
Crews were busy cleaning up the road shortly before 8 a.m. and routing traffic around the clean-up.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle carrying chicken parts spilled its contents onto a road in Mint Hill, Medic said.

This crash happened in the area of Fairview Road and Interstate 485.

Crews were busy cleaning up the road shortly before 8 a.m. and routing traffic around the clean-up.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill
FILE - Fire truck
Officials: Firefighters among those injured in Gaston Co. crash

Latest News

A crash has closed a part of Interstate 85 South near the South Carolina state line.
Crash closes I-85 South near S.C. state line
One lane was open on East Independence Boulevard as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police: Pedestrian struck on E. Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte
A vehicle fire has slowed traffic on Interstate 77 near the state line.
Lanes reopen on I-77 S. near NC/SC state line after vehicle fire
Spilled chicken parts blocks Mint Hill road