Salisbury public works establishes formal Waste Collection Assistance Program

Initiative to help ensure garbage collector safety
The free WCA initiative internally lists residents who need help bringing their garbage cans to...
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new program in Salisbury is designed to make life a little easier for residents, and to help ensure safety for garbage collectors.

Salisbury’s public works department is formalizing its backyard Waste Collection Assistance (WCA) program to ensure worker safety as they enter private property.

The free WCA initiative internally lists residents who need help bringing their garbage cans to the curb on their collection days. Through the formal Salisbury registration process, residents are giving waste collection staff permission to go onto their property to bring their trash can to the garbage truck and back again. Multiple counties, cities and towns across the country have similar registration programs.

“The safety of our staff is a top concern for us, particularly when workers are venturing onto more than 100 private properties to retrieve trash cans throughout the week,” said Chris Tester, public works director. “Good customer service is another high priority for us. This database will help us better manage the program for those who truly need it, and provide residents with guidelines about securing pets, making sure bins are easily accessible, and removing environmental obstacles such as heavy shrubs or divets in the ground.”

Verification of permanent or temporary injury or difficulty in performing the task is required from a doctor or the Department of Motor Vehicles. Verification concerns can be heard on a case-by-case basis.

While WCA is an ongoing program, established program participants should complete registration at //salisburync.gov/wca no later than Friday, June 30. Paper applications are available at //salisburync.gov/wca and by calling (704) 638-5256.

For more information, contact Bailey Teixeira at bailey.teixeira@salisburync.gov or (704) 638-5256 or via private message on the Sustainable Salisbury Facebook page at facebook.com/SustainableSalisburyNC.

