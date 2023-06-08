PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan County achieves ACT Work Ready Community status

Through the ACT® WRC program, Rowan County is better equipped to attract new businesses,...
Through the ACT® WRC program, Rowan County is better equipped to attract new businesses, support existing industries, and enhance economic growth.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County, North Carolina has proudly achieved the prestigious designation of an ACT® Work Ready Community (ACT® WRC).

According to a news release, the Rowan Economic Development Council (EDC) spearheaded this initiative, which has positioned Rowan County as a leading community in workforce development. The achievement will be officially recognized and celebrated at the upcoming ACT Workforce Summit, scheduled to be held in Nashville, TN from October 4 to 6, 2023.

ACT® WRC is a national workforce development initiative designed to empower communities, regions, and states with the tools and framework necessary to build a skilled and adaptable workforce. By earning this certification, Rowan County has demonstrated its commitment to equipping its workforce with the essential skills required by employers.

Rod Crider, President of the Rowan EDC, expressed his enthusiasm for the county’s achievement, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that Rowan County has become an ACT Work Ready Community. This accomplishment is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of our community stakeholders, education partners, and local businesses who recognize the importance of a skilled and qualified workforce. By achieving this certification, we are positioning Rowan County as a prime location for businesses seeking a well-prepared workforce.”

“Congratulations to Rowan for becoming an ACT Work Ready Community and joining a growing list of counties dedicated to building a robust workforce,” said ACT® Regional Manager of Workforce Initiatives, Tony Garife. “The efforts of the county leadership to achieve WRC certification will provide the community with a tremendous economic development advantage and help it stand out for its workforce development efforts.”

The journey towards becoming an ACT® WRC began on December 5, 2019, when Rowan County officially committed to meeting the program’s rigorous criteria. To begin the certification process, Rowan leaders attended the ACT Work Ready Communities Boot Camp, an executive leadership and training program designed and led by ACT to initiate, deploy, and drive carefully tailored efforts to improve the county’s work readiness. Leaders met with local employers, policymakers, educators, and economic developers to establish goals and build a sustainable WRC model to fit community needs.

Through a concerted effort and unwavering commitment, Rowan County successfully met 100% of its goals on June 5, 2023, demonstrating the community’s exceptional dedication to workforce development.

As an ACT® WRC, Rowan County offers numerous benefits to employers and job seekers alike. By utilizing ACT® WorkKeys® assessments, the community can accurately measure and recognize the foundational skills necessary for workplace success. These assessments assist employers in making informed hiring decisions, matching job seekers with appropriate positions, and aligning workforce training programs to meet industry demands.

Through the ACT® WRC program, Rowan County is better equipped to attract new businesses, support existing industries, and enhance economic growth. The certification serves as a powerful tool for economic developers and employers, showcasing the county’s commitment to workforce development and its ability to provide a skilled and adaptable workforce.

For more information on the ACT® WRC initiative and what it means for Rowan County, please visit the Rowan EDC website at https://rowanedc.com/a-work-ready-community.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

Healthcare Management Consultants is located on E. Innes at S. Lee St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury company named among the state’s best employers
Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Public offers opinions on proposed Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville
The Year Up program is helping students get jobs at places like Bank of America.
Bank of America employees find success through job training program
Bank of America employees find success through job training program