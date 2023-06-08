PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Teen sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for Statesville murder

The shooting happened in 2021 when the teen was 14 years old.
The shooting happened in 2021 when the teen was 14 years old.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen convicted of second-degree murder committed when he was 14 years old in 2021 faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, authorities said.

“On January 16, 2021, the Statesville Police Department responded to 1415 Rolling Lane in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival, officers found Cristean Lee Colon deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Cameron Javon Speaks who was 14 years of age at the time. Speaks was charged and taken into custody on January 18, 2021,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

Speaks faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday and the judge handed down a decades-long sentence for the murder.

According to Statesville Police, Speaks was sentenced to 20 to 25 years for second-degree murder and 31 to 50 months for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He will also be placed on 36 months of supervised probation once he completes his prison sentence, a news release stated

“The Statesville Police Department would like to thank District Attorney Sarah Kirkman and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and diligence in bringing closure to this case and getting justice for the victim’s family,” department officials said.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill
FILE - Fire truck
Officials: Firefighters among those injured in Gaston Co. crash

Latest News

Police: Teen sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for Statesville murder
American Airlines and Frontier Airlines airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
FAA: Charlotte air traffic could be impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke
Charlotte FC to open upper stadium bowl when Inter Miami, Messi visit in October
Crews were cleaning up spilled chicken parts on a Mint Hill road Thursday morning.
Spilled chicken parts block Mint Hill road