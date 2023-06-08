Police: Teen sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for Statesville murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen convicted of second-degree murder committed when he was 14 years old in 2021 faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, authorities said.

“On January 16, 2021, the Statesville Police Department responded to 1415 Rolling Lane in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival, officers found Cristean Lee Colon deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Cameron Javon Speaks who was 14 years of age at the time. Speaks was charged and taken into custody on January 18, 2021,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

Speaks faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday and the judge handed down a decades-long sentence for the murder.

According to Statesville Police, Speaks was sentenced to 20 to 25 years for second-degree murder and 31 to 50 months for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He will also be placed on 36 months of supervised probation once he completes his prison sentence, a news release stated

“The Statesville Police Department would like to thank District Attorney Sarah Kirkman and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and diligence in bringing closure to this case and getting justice for the victim’s family,” department officials said.

