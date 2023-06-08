Police: Pedestrian struck on E. Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several lanes of a busy southeast Charlotte road were temporarily blocked after a pedestrian was struck early Thursday morning, police said.

That crash happened on inbound East Independence Boulevard at Wallace Lane. Officers had the road down to one lane as of 6:30 a.m. but were set to reopen the lanes minutes later.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a car hit a pedestrian, leading to the lane closures.

Medic said that person was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

