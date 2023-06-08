PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: 4 suspects arrested in stolen car linked to armed carjacking

The driver of the car that was carjacked was shot according to police he suffered from non-life-threatening injuries
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four suspects in a stolen car linked to an armed carjacking that took place earlier this week were arrested Thursday morning.

“This morning, CMPD officers from multiple divisions arrested 4 suspects who attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle linked to an armed carjacking and shooting. Around 9:30 a.m., officers received info on a license plate reader hit of a stolen car that was linked to a carjacking with the victim being shot on June 6 in the 5900 block of Monroe Rd,” according to CMPD.

The victim of the carjacking suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

“Eastway Division officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which fled and led officers on a pursuit. The four suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Monroe and Idlewild Road and ran towards an Aldi. All four suspects were arrested without incident,” according to the CMPD.

