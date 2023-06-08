One person injured after shooting into rideshare vehicle on north Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in an interstate shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-85 South near the Statesville Road exit.

Police said a rideshare vehicle was shot into, and a passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody else in the vehicle was hurt.

After the shooting, police confirmed that the victim showed up at a Bojangles on Statesville Road, just off I-85.

Officers said the gunfire came from another vehicle.

This is a developing story.

