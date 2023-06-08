One person injured after shooting into rideshare vehicle on north Charlotte interstate
Police said a person was shot in a ride-share vehicle on I-85.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in an interstate shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-85 South near the Statesville Road exit.
Police said a rideshare vehicle was shot into, and a passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Nobody else in the vehicle was hurt.
After the shooting, police confirmed that the victim showed up at a Bojangles on Statesville Road, just off I-85.
Officers said the gunfire came from another vehicle.
This is a developing story.
Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.
Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.