One person seriously injured after shooting in north Charlotte

CMPD received a call about a reported shooting on I-85 near the Beatties Ford and Statesville Road exits.
The incident occured in the 100 block of East Avenue G, in Temple.
The incident occured in the 100 block of East Avenue G, in Temple.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

According to Medic, the patient was transported to the hospital from a Bojangles in the 4100 block of Statesville Road.

CMPD said a shooting call came in from a nearby location on I-85 near the Beatties Ford Road bridge.

Police could not specifically link the two scenes as being the same incident, but a WBTV crew at the I-85 scene spotted a dark-colored SUV with apparent damage from gunfire.

This is a developing story.

