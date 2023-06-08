One person seriously injured after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

According to Medic, the patient was transported to the hospital from a Bojangles in the 4100 block of Statesville Road.

CMPD said a shooting call came in from a nearby location on I-85 near the Beatties Ford Road bridge.

Police could not specifically link the two scenes as being the same incident, but a WBTV crew at the I-85 scene spotted a dark-colored SUV with apparent damage from gunfire.

This is a developing story.

