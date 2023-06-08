One person seriously injured after shooting in north Charlotte
CMPD received a call about a reported shooting on I-85 near the Beatties Ford and Statesville Road exits.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.
According to Medic, the patient was transported to the hospital from a Bojangles in the 4100 block of Statesville Road.
CMPD said a shooting call came in from a nearby location on I-85 near the Beatties Ford Road bridge.
Police could not specifically link the two scenes as being the same incident, but a WBTV crew at the I-85 scene spotted a dark-colored SUV with apparent damage from gunfire.
This is a developing story.
Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.
Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.