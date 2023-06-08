PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man accused of attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

The alleged incident happened at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Park Street.
Belmont Police
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of potentially attempting to abduct a child in Gaston County on Monday evening.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Park Street in Belmont around 6:50 p.m.

Police said the victim and her mother were sitting at a stop light at the intersection when the man walked to the passenger side of the vehicle, where the girl was sitting with her window down, and grabbed her arm, attempting to pull her out.

The girl’s mother pulled away and called police before the man could get the girl out.

Police described the man as being between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the case or suspect should call Belmont detectives at 704-825-3792.

