Man accused of attempting to abduct girl in Gaston County

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of potentially attempting to abduct a child in Gaston County on Monday evening.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Park Street in Belmont around 6:50 p.m.

Police said the victim and her mother were sitting at a stop light at the intersection when the man walked to the passenger side of the vehicle, where the girl was sitting with her window down, and grabbed her arm, attempting to pull her out.

The girl’s mother pulled away and called police before the man could get the girl out.

Police described the man as being between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the case or suspect should call Belmont detectives at 704-825-3792.

Also Read: Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.