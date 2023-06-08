PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FAA: Charlotte air traffic could be impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke

In the Charlotte area, the smoke from those wildfires has led to a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the rest of the week.
Intense smoke fills NYC and forces a "code red" in Philadelphia as millions from the East Coast to Canada suffer from Quebec’s wildfire. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTVAP) – Flights into Charlotte could be impacted by the Canadian wildfire smoke that’s moved across the eastern U.S., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a Thursday morning tweet, the FAA said reduced visibility from the wildfire smoke could impact air travel into not only the Queen City but other major East Coast cities like New York and Philadelphia.

A check of Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker was showing only two flight delays as of 9:05 a.m.

The thick, hazardous haze is disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange.

Related: Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend

More than 400 blazes burning across Canada have left 20,000 people displaced. The U.S. has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada. Other countries are also helping.

In the Charlotte area, the smoke from those wildfires has led to a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the rest of the week.

That alert means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues.

Those individuals should limit their time outdoors while the Code Orange alert is in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

That Code Orange is for the smoke and haze due to the Canadian wildfires.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill
FILE - Fire truck
Officials: Firefighters among those injured in Gaston Co. crash

Latest News

Charlotte FC to open upper stadium bowl when Inter Miami, Messi visit in October
Crews were cleaning up spilled chicken parts on a Mint Hill road Thursday morning.
Spilled chicken parts block Mint Hill road
A crash has closed a part of Interstate 85 South near the South Carolina state line.
Crash closes I-85 South near S.C. state line
A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember Jessie Purser, 13, who died in a June 4 crash in...
Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in DUI crash in Rock Hill