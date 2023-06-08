FAA: Charlotte air traffic could be impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTVAP) – Flights into Charlotte could be impacted by the Canadian wildfire smoke that’s moved across the eastern U.S., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a Thursday morning tweet, the FAA said reduced visibility from the wildfire smoke could impact air travel into not only the Queen City but other major East Coast cities like New York and Philadelphia.

Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke will continue to impact air travel today. We will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte.



A check of Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker was showing only two flight delays as of 9:05 a.m.

The thick, hazardous haze is disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange.

More than 400 blazes burning across Canada have left 20,000 people displaced. The U.S. has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada. Other countries are also helping.

In the Charlotte area, the smoke from those wildfires has led to a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the rest of the week.

That alert means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues.

Those individuals should limit their time outdoors while the Code Orange alert is in place.

That Code Orange is for the smoke and haze due to the Canadian wildfires.

