Crash closes I-85 South near S.C. state line

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 85 near the South Carolina state line is expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday morning following a crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-85 South is closed south of Kings Mountain after U.S. 29 due to the crash. It’s not immediately known what led up to the collision and if there are any injuries.

Transportation officials said the road is expected to remain closed until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 4 for U.S. 29 South and then follow it to N.C. 216. From there, turn left onto N.C. 216 South and follow it to re-access I-85.

