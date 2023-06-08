Code Yellow & Orange Air Quality Alerts through Friday, sunny days ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our Code Orange Air Quality Alert remains in place state-wide through the remainder of our Thursday & will be back again for some on Friday.

FRIDAY: Code Yellow & Orange, mostly sunny, warmer

SATURDAY: Great for outdoor plans! Warm and dry

SUNDAY: Scattered storms by the afternoon/evening

A Code Yellow has been introduced for a large portion of the state, however, as of the latest update. Air quality due to the wildfire smoke filtering in out of Canada will show some improvements this weekend! A Code Yellow is in place for Saturday... If you have any respiratory issues, avoid strenuous activity outdoors until the smoke issues wind down.

Outside of the hazy skies, high pressure will allow for plenty of sunshine as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. High temperatures will top out around the 80-degree mark this afternoon, lifting back into the low 80s by Friday and the mid 80s by Saturday.

Anticipate dry conditions to persist through this time as well, until we get to about Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be a typical summer-like day with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

Another cold front pushes east on Monday and will bring our next best chance for rain and storms. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

