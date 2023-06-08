PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts through Friday

High temperatures will top out around the 80-degree mark this afternoon.
Our Code Orange Air Quality Alert remains in place state-wide through the remainder of our Thursday & will be back again for Friday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • THURSDAY: Code Orange, mostly sunny
  • FRIDAY: Code Orange, mostly sunny, warmer
  • WEEKEND: Starting dry, ending with scattered storms

Air quality due to the wildfire smoke filtering out of Canada will show some improvements this weekend! A Code Yellow is in place for Saturday. If you have any respiratory issues, avoid strenuous activity outdoors until the smoke issues wind down.

Outside of the hazy skies, high pressure will allow for plenty of sunshine as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. High temperatures will top out around the 80-degree mark this afternoon, lifting back into the low 80s by Friday and the mid-80s by Saturday.

Anticipate dry conditions to persist through this time as well, until we get to about Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be a typical summer-like day with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

Another cold front pushes east on Monday and will bring our next best chance for rain and storms. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great rest of your week!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

