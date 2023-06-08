PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for Thursday, Friday

By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Code Orange Air Quality Alerts will continue through Friday as dry and seasonable conditions return to wrap up the week.

  • Thursday: Few showers in the morning; becoming sunny; smoke, haze better but sticks around
  • Friday: Sun and cloud mix; cooler; few showers/storms possible

That Code Orange is for the smoke and haze due to the Canadian wildfires. It is drifting south around an area of low pressure located over the northeast. This will likely persist through the next couple of days. Some improvement is expected as we head into the weekend.

Patchy fog, some showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible as we head out the door on Thursday. Sunshine, however, will win the battle this afternoon. Smoke and haze will be around again today, but not as dense as yesterday. Highs will top out around 80 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy/mostly sunny and with highs in the lower 80s. The outlook for the weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for rain and storms moving in late Sunday again.

Eric Garlick

Watch continuing live coverage here:

