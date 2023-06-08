Ambulance transporting patient involved in Pineville crash

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries were reported after a crash involving an ambulance late Wednesday night in Pineville.

The collision happened on Main Street, just west of the train tracks and close to the Pineville Police Department.

According to Medic, an ambulance from Piedmont Medical Center was taking a person to the hospital when the crash happened.

There was not much damage to the ambulance, but the front end of a white BMW was completely smashed in.

Medic said first responders ended up taking the patient from the ambulance to the hospital, as well as a second person. Their injuries were considered minor.

WBTV is working to learn more about what led up to the crash and whether or not anyone will be charged.

