PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

16-year-old drowns while trying to help child struggling on bodyboard, coroner says

Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.(Matt Hardy/Pexels via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while trying to help a child at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, the coroner said.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.

Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help the child. Snow was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

Coral Springs Police Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich points to the defendant as he testifies during the...
Off-duty officer testifies he didn’t know just where shots fired from during Parkland massacre
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to cut sex abuse jury award from $5M to under $1M
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’
FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia after investigation finds supplies were diverted
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy transition, AI