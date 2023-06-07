PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.(Starbucks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing a key ingredient in their cold drinks.

The coffee chain is changing its ice cubes, replacing the current cubes with smaller “nugget ice.”

Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water, and the company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Still, customers should know that the nuggets do not melt any faster, and baristas are using the same ice scoop, so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks.

This small change is a big deal for the company, considering iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.

The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
An air quality alert is in effect in Charlotte and much of the state of due to wildfires in...
Wednesday: NC air quality ‘unhealthy’ Code Red due to wildfire smoke

Latest News

According to police, the 37-year-old was taken to a Mississippi hospital with severe injuries...
Police: Owner arrested for ‘vicious’ dog attack that sent woman to hospital
Leason Kington III
Gaston Co. man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Fla.
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi says he’s joining Inter Miami and coming to Major League Soccer
In 2022 alone, 42,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl were seized, according to the Executive Director...
Police, United Way tout success of cameras in helping to stop overdoses, drug transactions
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida