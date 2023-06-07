PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shots fired into an occupied home, investigation ongoing in Huntersville

Police have not arrested anyone so far in the shooting and said nobody was injured
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting into a home near Lyon Hill Lane. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to police.

“We have not made any arrests but [are] following up on information received. There were no injuries reported from inside the residence,” according to Major Brian Vaughan with the HPD.

The police are still investigating the incident and can’t release more information at this time, but Vaguhn said he does not believe this was a random act. Vaughn also said there is no active threat to the community.

