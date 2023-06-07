PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Sheriff investigating several cases of weekend vandalism

Each of the cases resulted in property damage, according to deputies.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases of vandalism that occurred over the weekend:

-Vandalism that resulted in property damage was reported in the 7500 block of Wright Road in Kannapolis between 8 p.m. on June 3 and 8:45 a.m. on June 4.

-Vandalism with property damage was reported in the 100 block of Northdale Avenue in Kannapolis between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on June 4.

-Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred on Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis around 10:02 p.m. on June 4.

-Vandalism resulting in property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Oliver Road in Rockwell between 5:14-7:34 p.m. on June 4.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

