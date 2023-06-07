PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting

The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in downtown Columbia.

42-year-old Leonard Colvin was the victim of a homicide on the 1400 block of Assembly Street, said Coroner Rutherford.

“We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

The Columbia Police Department said Colvin was shot and a person was detained for questioning near the crime scene.

