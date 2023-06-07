PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Reports: Soccer star Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Lionel Messi, one of the most famous athletes in the world, is set to join American soccer’s Inter Miami, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

BBC and The Guardian reported the Argentinian star would be joining the Major League Soccer club, making him perhaps the top international footballer to ever sign with the league. One of the first major stars to come to MLS, England’s David Beckham in 2007, is part-owner of Inter Miami.

Guardian reported Messi, 35, would make a public announcement of the decision later in the day.

Considered one of the game’s all-time greats, he is exiting the French Ligue 1 champion team, Paris St-Germain. He reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in favor of the U.S.

He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner for the world’s best player and two-time FIFA Best Men’s Player, including winning in 2023. Messi also led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

