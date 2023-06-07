One injured in Northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries following an early-morning shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Medic.

Officers were called to Clyde Drive, which is near Rozelles Ferry Road, shortly before 5 a.m. The person was transported to Atrium CMC following the reported shooting and their current status is unknown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently on the scene and have the area blocked off while crime scene investigators collect evidence.

WBTV has reached out to CPMD to figure out the details surrounding the shooting and if any suspects are in custody.

