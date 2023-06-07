PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One injured in Northwest Charlotte shooting

The person was transported to Atrium CMC following the incident and their current status is unknown.
An unspecified individual is being treated for life threatening injuries after they were shot overnight on Clyde Dr. near Rozelles Ferry Road, according to the
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries following an early-morning shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Medic.

Officers were called to Clyde Drive, which is near Rozelles Ferry Road, shortly before 5 a.m. The person was transported to Atrium CMC following the reported shooting and their current status is unknown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently on the scene and have the area blocked off while crime scene investigators collect evidence.

WBTV has reached out to CPMD to figure out the details surrounding the shooting and if any suspects are in custody.

Related: Charlotte Tech CEO killed in shooting

