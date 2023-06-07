Officials: Firefighters among those injured in Gaston Co. crash

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday involving a firetruck and two cars in Gaston County.

According to the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department, the crash happened close to the intersection of NC Highway 16 and Horseshoe Bend Beach Road.

Fire department officials said the firefighters were responding to a call and using the lights and sirens when they were hit.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, including two firefighters. No details were available on the extent of their injuries.

