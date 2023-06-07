N.C. sports betting bill passes House vote, one step left before it becomes law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina sports betting bill passed a House vote Wednesday leaving one final step before the bill becomes law.

House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through with a 69-44 vote. The bill will head to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk next.

The bill passed the Senate 37-11 on June 1.

The bill would regulate sports wagering on professional and college sports, and anyone wanting to place sports bets could do so without visiting a casino. Instead, people could make their bets online.

To participate, betters would have to be at least 21 years old.

