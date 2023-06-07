PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
N.C. sports betting bill passes House vote, one step left before it becomes law

The bill passed with a 69-44 vote.
FILE - A video board inside the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. displays betting odds on...
FILE - A video board inside the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. displays betting odds on the March Madness college basketball tournament on March 19, 2021. On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the American Gaming Association issued a new marketing code prohibiting sports books from partnering with colleges to promote sports wagering, banning payments to college and amateur athletes for the use of their name, image or likeness, and ending the use of terms including "free" or "risk-free" to describe promotional bets (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)(Wayne Parry | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina sports betting bill passed a House vote Wednesday leaving one final step before the bill becomes law.

House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through with a 69-44 vote. The bill will head to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk next.

The bill passed the Senate 37-11 on June 1.

The bill would regulate sports wagering on professional and college sports, and anyone wanting to place sports bets could do so without visiting a casino. Instead, people could make their bets online.

To participate, betters would have to be at least 21 years old.

